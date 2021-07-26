Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two held for creating 99 fake accounts and duping Amazon of 26 lakh

Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:42 PM IST
The duo, however, after receiving the products, would sell them off at cheaper prices at Delhi's Gaffar Market and contact Amazon seeking a return by claiming that the products that they received were ‘defective’.(Reuters/Representative Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested two men on Monday for allegedly duping e-commerce platform Amazon of lakhs of rupees. The duo, who hail from Haryana’s Hisar district, were arrested by officials of Noida’s Cyber Crime police station.

Police said the accused — Anil aka Alok Singh, a 27-year-old B.Sc graduate and Sachin Jain, a 30-year-old Class XII pass out — created at least 99 accounts on Amazon using fake credentials and linked various banks to these accounts which were then used to order electronic goods. The orders were either paid in cash on delivery or prepaid. The duo, however, after receiving the products, would sell them off at cheaper prices at Delhi's Gaffar Market and contact Amazon seeking a return by claiming that the products that they received were ‘defective’.

Amazon, according to its policy, would send a delivery partner to pick up the item and refund the money.

“After receiving the goods, they would sell them off at cheap prices in Delhi's Gaffar Market and then contact Amazon, saying they wanted to return the products as they were 'defective’. The duo would collude with the delivery agents who fraudulently marked these orders as 'picked up' on the database and get them a refund in the bank accounts linked with their Amazon accounts,” the police said in a statement.

The authorities froze multiple bank accounts linked to the Amazon accounts used by the duo. Police said the frozen bank accounts had around 26 lakh in them. A probe has been initiated, police said.

