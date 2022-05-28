Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Kashmir encounter: Police
india news

Acting on specific inputs, police and army personnel launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Shitipora Bijbhera area of Anantnag district in Kashmir when the terrorists opened fire at them. The forces fired back, killing the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.
Published on May 28, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Acting on specific inputs, police and army personnel launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area when the terrorists opened fire at them. The forces fired back, killing the terrorists.

“Two terrorists were killed in the operation, and incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, recovered,” said Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police, Kashmir.

The terrorists were identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Chakwangund, Anantnag, and Yawar Ayub Dar of Dogripora, Awantipora, Kumar said. “They are affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were involved in several terror crimes,” he said.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
