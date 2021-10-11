Two key NC leaders quit party, may join BJP

In a setback to the National Conference, two of its senior leaders Devender Singh Rana, once close confidante of party vice president Omar Abdullah and Surjeet Singh Slathia quit the party on Sunday.

“Party president Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Slathia and Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary,” said NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar in a tweet.

Rana was party’s provincial president for the Jammu region. Following Rana’s resignation,the party nominated senior party leader Ratan Lal Gupta as its provincial president for the region.

“The party nominated Senior party leader Adv Rattan Lal Gupta as Provincial President Jammu till elections for the post are held on 16 Oct 2021,” NC spokesman said in a tweet.

Vowing to pursue Jammu Declaration, a political roadmap emanating from Jammu, religiously and resolutely, former MLA and party’s provincial president of the Jammu region, Rana said that the concept was key to retrieving back the glorious ethos of inclusive Jammu and Kashmir to its pristine glory.

“Nothing will deter me in realizing this objective and I will single-mindedly work for it even at the peril of my political career”, Rana said while addressing a gathering from Nagrota.

“By holding the banner of Jammu Declaration, we have nothing to lose but everything to gain by making J&K a better place to live in and a real jewel in the crown of our great nation”, he said. Rana was the only prominent Hindu face of the National Conference in Jammu region. He is younger brother of Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

In 2014, Slathia had won the Vijaypur constituency while Rana had won the Nagrota constituency in Jammu in the same year. “We have come to Delhi and whatever unfolds has to be seen,” Slathia said on Sunday.

Rana and Salathia are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, people familiar with the matter said.

A senior BJP leader said, “Devender Singh Rana and Surjeet Singh Salathia have reached Delhi but what is going to be their next move has to be seen.”