Two killed by gunmen in Srinagar’s old city ahead of Jammu and Kashmir local body elections

The area has been cordoned off to track the attackers.

india Updated: Oct 05, 2018 13:54 IST
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Policemen near the site of attack in Karfali Mohalla area of old city in Srinagar on Friday October 5, 2018. (Waseem Andrabi/ Hindustan Times)

Unidentified gunmen killed two men in Karfali mohallah of Srinagar’s old city on Friday, three days before the first phase of local body elections in Kashmir, police said.

A senior police officer told the Hindustan Times two people were dead and that they are investigating the incident. The area has been cordoned off to track the attackers.

Local residents said gunmen shot at two civilians in Kanikadal and injured three people, who were referred to a hospital where two succumbed to their injuries.

The dead have been identified as Nazir Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad while Shakeel Ahmad has been injured.

They said both the dead men were affiliated to the National Conference. So far, NC has not confirmed whether the dead people were associated with the party.

The Kashmir valley will go to polls on Monday in the first phase of the local body elections.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 12:25 IST

