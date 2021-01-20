IND USA
Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:38 PM IST
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)

Two people were killed after a hang glider met with an accident during the Jal Mahotsav at Hanuvantia tourist spot in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, a district collector said.

The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP.

Khandwa district collector Anay Dwivedi said, “Singh was a relative of a manager of the event management company which is organizing the adventure sports event in Hanuvantia while Dangi was the pilot of a powered-hang glider. The glider crashed in the evening from a height of 150 feet while the duo was paragliding. They were found injured in a critical condition near the spot. They were rushed to the Moondi community health centre where they were declared brought dead.”

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.

