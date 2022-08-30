Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kashmir: Two Lashkar-affiliated terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Kashmir: Two Lashkar-affiliated terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

india news
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 05:48 PM IST

Two terrorists, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nagbal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter.(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Two terrorists, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nagbal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, adding that a search was going on.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area following information about the presence of terrorists there. An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras have been gunned down, officials said without giving further details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir lashkar-e-toiba
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP