Kashmir: Two Lashkar-affiliated terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Two terrorists, affiliated with a proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Nagbal area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.

“#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Both the killed #terrorists were affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, adding that a search was going on.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nagbal area following information about the presence of terrorists there. An encounter broke out during the operation in which two ultras have been gunned down, officials said without giving further details.

