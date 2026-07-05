Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters killed in encounter in Haryana: Police

Two alleged shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and wanted in the murder of a gym owner in Haryana’s Hansi were killed in an encounter involving the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh on Sunday, police said.

Two alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters, carrying ₹1 lakh rewards, were killed in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana STF. (Representational Photo/HT)

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The deceased, identified as Parvesh and Himanshu, carried a reward of ₹1 lakh each and were the main suspects in the killing of 25-year-old gym owner Kapil Redhu June 10 in Hansi. Redhu was outside his gym when bike-borne men fired over 10 bullets at him.

Police said the Special Cell received a tip-off that the two accused, armed with weapons, were planning another murder. Acting on the intelligence, teams of the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana STF tracked the duo and attempted to apprehend them.

“When the teams attempted to intercept the shooters, they opened fire. In self-defence, the police teams returned fire. During the exchange, a Delhi Police constable sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while four other personnel suffered bullet impacts on their bulletproof jackets,” a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Both accused were also injured in the encounter and were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The injured constable was referred to a super-speciality hospital for treatment,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both accused were also injured in the encounter and were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The injured constable was referred to a super-speciality hospital for treatment,” the officer added. {{/usCountry}}

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A case was registered at the Hansi City police station after Redhu’s murder last month. “During the investigation, Parvesh and Himanshu were identified as the key shooters involved in the killing. Both were wanted in a case of murder, attempted murder and under the Arms Act,” an officer said.