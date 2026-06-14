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Two MBBS students drown in Tigra Dam; bodies found after 18 hours: MP Police

The State Disaster and Emergency Response Force (SDERF) assisted by police carried out an 18-hour rescue operation

Published on: Jun 14, 2026 04:52 pm IST
By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
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Two second-year MBBS students from Madhya Pradesh’s Gajara Raja Medical College (GRMC), Gwalior, drowned in Tigra Dam on Saturday evening.

Tigra police launched a search operation through the night using boats and high-power lights. (PTI/Representative Photo)

The deceased were identified as Ayush Srivastava from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and Gopal Agarwal from Bina, Sagar.

The State Disaster and Emergency Response Force (SDERF) assisted by police carried out an 18-hour rescue operation. Agarwal’s body was recovered during the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday, while Srivastava’s body was recovered at around 3pm on Sunday.

City superintendent of police Krishnapal Singh said, “A group of eight medical students had gone to Tigra Dam for a picnic. They ventured into the restricted Kachchi Paar area, about three kilometers from the boat club. Srivastava and Agarwal had gone near the water.”

“The students told police that when the two did not return after a while, they began searching. Their shoes and clothes were found on the rocky bank of the dam. Suspecting they had drowned, the students informed police,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shruti Tomar

She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

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