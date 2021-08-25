Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two men arrested in Manipur with box full of remdesivir, Covid vaccine vials
Two men arrested in Manipur with box full of remdesivir, Covid vaccine vials

Two men have been arrested in Manipur, allegedly with medicines used in treatment of Covid cases, said police sources on Wednesday
Two men have been arrested in Manipur, allegedly with medicines used in treatment of Covid cases, said police sources on Wednesday.

The arrest was made by a combined team of narcotic and affairs of border (NAB) police station and Singjamei police station in Canchipur area near Heijingang Super Market along Imphal-Moreh sector of the National Highway-2 around 2.50pm past Sunday, August 22.

The men have been identified as Mohammad Feroz Khan (30), and Imran Khan (22), both from Tengnoupal district.The police team also seized a van, two cartons containing 48 packets of remdesivir vials, 100 bottles marked ‘SII ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 Corona Virus Vaccine (Recombinant) Covishield 5ml- 10 doses. They were allegedly transporting the seized items towards Myanmar through Moreh, a border town of Manipur. “On further questioning, they disclosed that the seized items were handed over to them at Hatta (in Imphal east district) by one Subhamkumar Anand, a Bihar native who currently lives in Imphal,”said a police source.

Anand has also been arrested, said the source. A case has been registered at Singjamei Police Station in Imphal for further investigation.

