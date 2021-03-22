Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian

Two militants were killed on Monday morning after forces launched an operation in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, police said.

The encounter began after a team of security forces including the army, CRPF and the police launched an operation in Manihal village after a tip off about the presence of militants in the area.

Police said two militants were killed in the operation which is still underway.

“02 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow,” a Jammu and Kashmir police spokesperson tweeted.

Last week, three militants including two top commanders were killed in Rawalpora village in Shopian in a similar operation. The operation continued for three days. Police said among dead was Vilayat Ahmad Lone alias Sajjad Afghani of Shopian. He was Jaish-e-Mohammad commander in Shopian.