Home / India News / Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police
india news

Two militants killed in Srinagar gunfight: Police

Police said the gunbattle was triggered after Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force launched the joint operation at Alamdar Colony after a tip-off on the militant presence there
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:13 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

Two unidentified militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Srinagar on Friday morning, a police officer said. The operation was still underway in the old city.

Police said the gunbattle was triggered after Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force launched the joint operation at Alamdar Colony after a tip-off on the militant presence there.

Inspector general of police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said that with the killing in Srinagar, security forces have killed 78 militants in the Valley this year so far.

“In these encounters, most of the terrorists (killed) were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (39 out of 78) followed by Hizbul Mujahideen, Al-Badr...,” said Kumar.

The security forces have intensified counter-insurgency operations this month. On Wednesday, three militants were killed in the Pulwama district. Two militant commanders were earlier killed soon after they were captured in Srinagar and Handwara this month.

