Two months on, suspense continues over the next CDS appointment

NEW DELHI:

Two months after the post of chief of defence staff (CDS) fell vacant following the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, there’s no end to the suspense over who will succeed him.

The government is still deliberating over the matter, even though integration of the armed forces is a top priority, officials said on the condition of anonymity. Rawat, India’s first CDS, was killed in a Mi-17V5 crash near Coonoor on December 8, a development that was seen as a setback for the ongoing defence reforms. It also raised questions about succession in the armed forces.

“I can understand that the government has to take a considered decision on appointing a new CDS because this could also impact the selection of a new chief of one of the services. However, an early announcement could help maintain the impetus that had been given by the late General Bipin Rawat to the reform and restructuring process,” said former army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd).

According to a key recommendation made by the Shekatkar committee on enhancing the military’s combat potential, the government should choose CDS from among the three service chiefs.

Many in the security establishment believe that the first two or three CDS appointments should go to the army as the security challenges India faces are along the borders with two adversarial nations.

While it is important to fill the key appointment, the government has to follow norms and procedures before selecting the best and most experienced man for job, said former army vice chief Lieutenant General AS Lamba (retd).

Making top appointments is the government’s prerogative. The possibility of deep selection cannot be ruled out as was done when Rawat was appointed army chief almost five years back. The National Democratic Alliance government superseded two top generals — Lieutenant Generals Praveen Bakshi and PM Hariz — to appoint him army chief on December 31, 2016.

Rawat was spearheading the military’s theaterisation drive to enhance the effectiveness of the armed forces and reshape the conduct of future operations. Rawat took over as CDS on December 31, 2019, after serving as army chief for a full three-year term. He held the four-star rank for almost five years.