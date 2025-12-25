Two new airlines, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, set to start operations in India soon. What we know

India has given initial regulatory clearance to two new carriers, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, marking a fresh attempt to broaden competition in the country’s fast-expanding aviation market. Amid recent flight disruptions, the new entrants aim to enhance competition in a market dominated by a few major players.

The civil aviation ministry granted no-objection certificates (NOCs) to both airlines this week, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The approvals come against the backdrop of widespread flight disruptions earlier this month, when IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights and raised concerns over its monopoly in the Indian aviation sector. IndiGo currently accounts for around 65 per cent of India’s domestic market, while the Air India Group holds about 27 per cent, leaving limited room for smaller operators, according to a Reuters report.

What we know on Al Hind Air and FlyExpress

Al Hind Air, promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group, plans to begin operations primarily in southern India and intends to operate ATR turboprop aircraft, the report stated. The airline is still in the process of securing its Air Operator Certificate, a key regulatory requirement before commercial services can begin.

A message on Al Hind Air's website reads says it “is preparing to make its debut in the aviation industry as a regional commuter airline, with operations scheduled to commence later this year.”

“The airline will begin its journey with a fleet of ATR 72- 600 model aircraft, initially focusing on providing efficient and reliable domestic air travel,” th messahe reads.

Based at the Kochi hub, Al Hind is actively collaborating with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to ensure a seamless setup of its operational base, it says.

FlyExpress, the second airline to receive an NOC, has indicated that it is preparing to launch operations soon, though details of its fleet and route network are yet to be formally announced, the report noted.

Civil aviation minister Naidu said he held meetings over the past week with teams from Al Hind Air, FlyExpress and Shankh Air, another proposed carrier that had already secured its NOC earlier, according to an ANI news agency report.

The minister said the government is actively encouraging new airlines to enter Indian skies, describing the country as one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets due to policy support and initiatives such as the UDAN regional connectivity scheme.

Under UDAN, smaller carriers such as Star Air, IndiaOne Air and Fly91 have expanded regional connectivity, demonstrating scope for further growth by new entrants like Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, the minister said. The push for more airlines has gained urgency after the IndiGo disruptions were linked to crew management issues and the implementation of new flight duty time limitation norms.

Naidu said other airlines had adjusted to the revised duty norms, and the recent disruption highlighted issues specific to IndiGo’s internal management rather than systemic regulatory problems, according to ANI.

As of now, India has nine scheduled domestic airlines in operation, though the sector has also seen exits in recent years, with carriers such as Jet Airways and Go First ceasing operations amid financial stress, as per a PTI report.

The entry of Al Hind Air and FlyExpress, expected to move closer to launch over the next year, is being seen as a step towards easing concerns of a duopoly and strengthening competition in India’s rapidly growing domestic aviation market.

(With inputs from Reuters, PTI and ANI)