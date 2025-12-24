After IndiGo crisis, govt gives nod to 2 new airlines: Al Hind Air, FlyExpress

The civil aviation ministry has given its nod to two news airlines – Al Hind Air and FlyExpress – which are set to take to the skies next year. The move comes even as the ministry is looking to increase the airline operators in the country.(X/ @RamMNK)

Both airlines received their no objection certificates from the ministry on Wednesday, PTI news agency reported. Apart from these two carriers, Shankh Air, which is based in Uttar Pradesh, is also likely to start flight operations in 2026. Shankh Air has already received its No Objection Certificate (NOC).

“Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies- Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week,” civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X.

The move comes even as the ministry is looking to increase the airline operators in the country, which is one of the world's fastest growing domestic civil aviation markets, PTI reported. At present, IndiGo and Air India Group – which has Air India and Air India Express airlines – together cover over 90 per cent of the domestic civil aviation market share.

There are currently nine operational domestic airlines in India, with Fly Big, a regional airline, suspending scheduled flights in October, according to the PTI report.

What do we know about the two new carriers?

Both new carriers will be pivotal in boosting regional connectivity, with Al Hind Air being promoted Kerala-based Alhind Group. According to the airline's website Al Hind Air will debut as a regional commuter airline.

It will begin flight operations with a fleet of ATR 72- 600 model aircraft, with an initial focus on providing efficient domestic air travel. However, it later plans to expand its services to international destinations.

“Based at the Kochi hub, alhindair is actively collaborating with Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to ensure a seamless setup of its operational base,” according to its website.

Airlines receive NOC amid concerns over duopoly

Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs amid concerns about apparent duopoly in the domestic airlines industry in India, PTI reported.

The concerns come in the wake of massive operational disruptions faced by IndiGo, the country's largest airline, which has a market share of more than 65 per cent.

“It has been endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian Aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets in the world owing to the policies of the government of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji,” civil aviation minister Naidu said on X. He added that schemes like UDAN had facilitated smaller carriers like Star Air, India One Air, Fly91, and more to “play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country.”

Indigo crisis: Thousands of flights cancelled

IndiGo faced a large-scale crisis earlier this month, with thousands of flights cancelled, millions of passengers stranded at airports and pieces of baggage being misdirected, adding to the chaos.

Following this, the government intervened to tighten the crews on IndiGo and summoned the airline’s chief executive officer Pieter Elbers to appear before a committee of the DGCA. The regulator also summoned chief operating officer Isidro Porqueras.

(With agency inputs)