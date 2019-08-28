Two nomads abducted, killed in suspected militant attack in Kashmir’s Tral: Police

india

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:37 IST

Two members of a nomadic community were killed by terrorists in the higher reaches of Tral in south Kashmir after they were abducted from their temporary shelter last week, officials said Tuesday.

Abdul Qadir Kohli from Jammu region’s Rajouri district, and his cousin Manzoor Ahmad Kohli were abducted on the intervening night of August 18 and 19 from Pulwama district’s Tral area by terrorists believed to be from the Jaish-e-Mohammed, they said.

While the bullet-riddled body of Abdul Qadir was found at Litchinag in the higher reaches of Tral on Monday, the body of Manzoor Kohli, who had set up his shelter at Sangri Khanmoh, was recovered from Tral’s Lachi Top Behak forest area on Tuesday, the officials said.

This is the first militant attack after the central government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5.

Following the Centre’s move, restrictions were put in place in the Kashmir Valley. Though restrictions have been eased in most of parts of Kashmir, normal life continued to remain paralysed with shops and business establishments closed and transport off the roads.

On August 20, a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist and a special police officer were killed, while a police sub-inspector was injured in a gunfight in Baramulla district of north Kashmir - the first encounter between security forces and ultras after August 5.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:37 IST