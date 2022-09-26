Two of family among four killed in road mishap

A woman and her daughter among four people were killed in an accident involving a truck, car and a motorbike on Belagavi-Bagalkot road, police said on Sunday.

The four people died on the spot due to the impact of the collision, which took place near Budigop cross in Savadatti taluk on the Belagavi-Bagalkot road, said police. Among the deceased were the wife, daughter of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), said an official in aware of the developments, who did not want to be named.

Kudachi police station, Raibag taluk, ASI Parushram Halaki’s 48-year-old wife Rukhmini and 24-year-old daughter daughter Akshata, 24, and car driver Nikhil Kadam, 24 were among the deceased, said the police official.

As per initial investigation, the car was hit by a cement-laden lorry, said the police.

The lorry, after hitting the car rammed into a motorbike, killing 65-year-old Hanumawwa Chippalkatti on the spot, said a police official.

The lorry carrying cement bags was on the way from Lokapur to Goa, said the official. As per initial probe, the lorry was being rashly driven resulting in the accident, said a police official.

On getting information, Belagavi superintendent of police () Sanjeev Patil, additional superintendent of police Mahaling Nandgavi, Bailhongal deputy superintendent of police visited the spot with a police team. A probe has been started in the matter and investigation is underway, said a police official. A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Savadatti police, said the official.

