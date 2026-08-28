Two people booked for posting obscene deepfake videos targeting Gandhi family

The Cyber Crime Police here has registered a case against two 'X' account holders for allegedly posting obscene deepfake videos targeting top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, an official said on Friday.

(L-R) Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (HT FILE)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Telangana Congress party MLC Venkat Balmoor, in a police complaint, stated that the X posts contain vulgar deepfake videos targeting Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The posts were allegedly shared from accounts identified as Bharat Matrix (@xBharat) and Bhaskar Shastri (@Bhajos1S97051).

Also Read: Penguin India won’t publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir ‘Belonging’: Report

The complainant further stated that videos allegedly circulated through those X handles were contributing to the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content.

He sought an investigation to examine the contents of the deepfake videos and their dissemination.

Based on the complaint, the case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under relevant sections of the IT Act and BNS on August 27, and further investigation is underway, a police official said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib said that targeting women leaders and the family of a martyr represents the lowest level of politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indian Youth Congress National President Uday Bhanu Chib said that targeting women leaders and the family of a martyr represents the lowest level of politics. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"These obscene deepfake videos-which target sitting MPs, senior leaders, and Sonia Gandhi will not be tolerated. The time has come to teach these fake accounts a stern lesson. We will unmask every face hiding behind these handles. These individuals have crossed the line; now, they must face the law," a statement from IYC said.