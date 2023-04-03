Two ‘Rs’ can never go together: Sambit Patra's dig at Rahul Gandhi ahead of Surat court appeal

While senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are set to accompany Rahul Gandhi to Surat on Monday to file an appeal in a court against his conviction, the Bharatiya Janata Party questioned why Congress Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar did not get similar support from the party leadership when he was arrested. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra addresses a press conference.(ANI file)

In what can be seen as the BJP's strategy to counter the Congress ahead of the Karnataka assembly election, party spokesperson Sambit Patra at a press conference said, “When action was taken against PV Narasimha Rao, there is no fuss, but if it comes to Rahul Gandhi… the law changes. When action was taken on DK Shivakumar, why Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi never held a press conference.”

Follow live updates on Rahul Gandhi in Surat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Gujarat's Surat city on Monday to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal and other senior party leaders will also be in Surat. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu are also likely to be in Surat as Gandhi moves to court.

“Rahul Gandhi, his family members, CMs Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are going to Surat and will be creating mayhem in the name of the appealing verdict... Are they trying to pressure the judiciary?” Patra said.

Slamming Gandhi for allegedly insulting the OBC community, the BJP leader said, “Are you (Rahul Gandhi) not working to rub salt on the wounds of the OBC community by going to Surat today? You told the court that - I am Rahul, I will not apologise. Why this arrogance Rahul ji? Two ₹can never go together... Rahul and Responsibility.”

“The BJP clearly wishes to state this to Rahul that he can not take the OBC community for granted, you can neither make offensive remarks nor abuse them. He can not question the judicial processes following his these unfortunate actions,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON