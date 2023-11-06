Two teenagers go missing in Manipur; phones recovered: Police

IMPHAL/GUWAHATI: Two teenagers are missing in Manipur’s Imphal West district after they left home to attend a meeting on Sunday morning, people aware of the matter said.

In a post on X, Raj Bhavan, Manipur said the governor pledged support in finding the missing boys, urging the parents to stay hopeful. (X/RajBhavManipur)

According to residents of Akham Awang Leikai area of Imphal West district who approached governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday to seek her intervention, N Anthony alias Temba (19) and M Avinash alias Khaba(16) stepped out at about 9am on Sunday to attend a meeting at Awang Sekmai, 15km north of Imphal.

Local residents formed a joint action committee following concerns for the safety of the two teens when they didn’t return home.

It is believed that the two teenagers might have gone towards Kangpokpi district areas mostly inhabited by people from the Kuki tribes. A missing report has been filed with the Lamshang police station.

A group of people from the committee and local MLA S Rajen called on the state governor and appraised her about the circumstances around the disappearance of the two teens.

According to a statement released by Raj Bhavan, the governor inquired about the incident in detail from the visiting team. The governor also spoke to DGP (Manipur) Rajiv Singh over the phone and she was informed that combined search operations by security forces are going on in the suspected locations, the statement said.

“She (Governor) expressed her anguish over the incident and assured the parents that she will extend all possible help in tracing the missing boys,” the statement added.

Thangkochon Haokip, additional superintendent of police, Senapati district, said: “We recovered the mobile phones belonging to the two teens on Monday morning near a petrol pump in Senapati town of Senapati district. There’s no trace of the two boys yet and efforts are underway to locate them. It is suspected that they went missing from Kangpokpi district”.

