Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhal sector

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, Kashmir Police said on Thursday.

Kashmir Zone Police informed about the ongoing encounter in Machhal sector through a social media post. (HT File)(Rep image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Based on a specific information provided by Kupwara Police, an #encounter has started in Machhal sector in which two #terrorists have been killed so far. Operation underway. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X.

The operation is still underway, the police added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, personnel of the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in the Kupwara sector.

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector. Operations are in progress,” Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, two Pakistani terrorists were gunned down by security forces after an infiltration bid was foiled in Baramulla's Uri sector. Based on the inputs from Intelligence agencies, troops were put on a high alert and the counter-infiltration grid was strengthened.

According to the Army release, taking advantage of bad weather along with incessant rainfall and poor visibility, a group of heavily armed terrorists attempted to infiltrate across the LoC in the Uri sector.

At around 3pm, the terrorists were intercepted by the alert troops resulting in a heavy exchange of fire which continued till last light resulting in the encounter of two terrorists. The area was kept under surveillance throughout the night, the release added.

Next day, a thorough search of the encounter site was conducted leading to the identification of tell-tale signs and recovery of heavy war-like stores including two AK series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets, and two blood-stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines and eatables, the army spokesperson said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As per own assessment, recovery of two blood-stained bags confirms that at least two terrorists were grievously injured forcing them to shed their load and flee across the LoC. Due to inclement weather conditions, search operation is suspended, which will resume on opening up of weather,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON