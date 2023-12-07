Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two Thailand nationals get 3 years in jail for illegal stay in India

PTI |
Dec 07, 2023 09:17 PM IST

District Judge and Thane Assistant Sessions Judge GT Pawar also fined Lisa Novin alias Yarinda Sribunhom and Sunita Deran Singh alias Khanchalee Khamplern 5,000 each.

He convicted them under Foreigners Act and said they must be deported to Thailand after completion of the sentence.

As per the prosecution, the two were arrested by Mira Road police on November 20, 2020.

