Two tribal girls allege rape in Assam

Four men allegedly raped two tribal girls in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday near a market where the latter sell vegetables. The girls filed a First Information Report on Tuesday even as the four are on the run.

The two said the four have assaulted them several times earlier too and added they also threatened to kill them if they reported the assault.

Also Read | In Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma hold separate meets

Police have registered a case against Roben Laskar, Gyash Uddin, Rokibul Hussain, and Siru Laskar.

A local police officer said it is too early to say anything. “...we are investigating the matter,” said a police officer.

Four men allegedly raped two tribal girls in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday near a market where the latter sell vegetables. The girls filed a First Information Report on Tuesday even as the four are on the run. The two said the four have assaulted them several times earlier too and added they also threatened to kill them if they reported the assault. Also Read | In Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma hold separate meets Police have registered a case against Roben Laskar, Gyash Uddin, Rokibul Hussain, and Siru Laskar. A local police officer said it is too early to say anything. “...we are investigating the matter,” said a police officer.