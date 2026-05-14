Two women held for running prostitution racket from rented houses in Bengaluru; 3 women rescued

Two women were arrested for allegedly running a prostitution racket from rented houses here in the city, police said on Thursday.

Bengaluru Police on Duty(HT_PRINT)

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The arrests were made by the officers and staff of the Central Crime Branch's Women Protection Squad following a tip off about such illegal activities being carried out, they said.

According to the information, prostitution was being carried out by keeping women in rented houses at Ajith Nagar and Vidhyaman Nagar areas, police said.

Based on the information provided by the informants, officers and staff of the CCB Women Protection Squad conducted raids on the locations on various dates, they said.

According to police, during the operation, two women who had allegedly forced other women into prostitution were taken into custody, and three women engaged in prostitution were rescued.

"During interrogation, the two women taken into custody reportedly confessed that, with the intention of earning more money, they contacted men seeking prostitution services over the phone, invited them to the houses, and conducted prostitution activities," a statement issued by the office of Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Cases have been registered against them at the Soladevanahalli Police Station and the Byadarahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cases have been registered against them at the Soladevanahalli Police Station and the Byadarahalli Police Station, and the investigation is in progress, it added. {{/usCountry}}

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