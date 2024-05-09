 Two workers injured in blast at cracker unit, owner booked in K’taka | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Two workers injured in blast at cracker unit, owner booked in K’taka

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 09, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Two workers injured in an explosion at a firecracker unit in Udupi district. Owner booked. Probe underway to determine cause of incident.

Two workers were injured allegedly during an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Himmunje Kaje village of Karkala taluk, in Udupi district on Wednesday, said police, adding that the factory owner has been booked.

Two workers injured in blast at cracker unit, owner booked in K’taka

The police identified the injured as Sushma Pujar (26) and Mohammed Shabbir (22). According to the police, the incident took place when at least five workers were bringing the firecrackers inside from an open space, where they were kept for drying and the stock kept inside the unit exploded suddenly.

The incident took place under Karkala town police station limits. Karkala town police inspector K Nagesh said: “The firecracker manufacturing unit is owned by Abdul Khader. The factory has been operational for more than five decades and has been supplying firecrackers for religious festivals and marriages.”

“The explosion took place at 10:35 am on Wednesday when workers were shifting the firecrackers from outside to inside,” said the inspector.

“The injured workers were admitted to a private hospital located in Karkala for immediate medical care. The intensity of the blast was such that it triggered a subsequent fire, engulfing the roof of the structure and causing extensive damage. The manufacturing unit holds a licence and has been operational for decades, with the owner residing just 200 meters away from the site,” said the inspector.

“The owner has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 286 (negligent conduct concerning explosive content), 337 (causing hurt by acts endangering others), and 338 (causing grave hurt by negligence). A probe has been launched into the matter to ascertain the cause of the incident,” said the inspector.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 live , Haryana political crisis Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / India News / Two workers injured in blast at cracker unit, owner booked in K'taka

