Two-time MLA Rampada Jamatia takes over as Tripura assembly speaker

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former minister Rampada Jamatia was elected as the Tripura assembly speaker on Wednesday. BJP lawmaker Rampada Jamatia takes over as Tripura assembly speaker (Facebook/drmaniksaha)

A two-time MLA from the Bagma (ST) constituency, Jamatia is the second indigenous leader to hold the speaker’s post in Tripura after Left Front veteran Sudhanya Debbarma in 1978.

The ruling BJP-led NDA proposed Jamatia’s name on March 13, the first day of the session. With no other nominations filed, acting speaker Ramprasad Paul officially declared him elected unopposed.

Congratulating the new speaker, chief minister Manik Saha said, “I am confident that his extensive political experience, wisdom, and integrity will uphold the dignity of the House and strengthen its proceedings.”

Jamatia was first elected from Bagma constituency in 2018 when he defeated Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former forest minister Naresh Jamatia. He served as tribal welfare and industries and commerce minister in chief minister Manik Saha’s cabinet from 2022 till 2023.

In 2023, he was re-elected from Bagma.

Saha congratulated Jamatia after he took over as speaker. “Heartiest congratulations to Shri Rampada Jamatia ji on his unanimous election as ‘Speaker’ of Tripura Legislative Assembly. Wishing him success in upholding the House’s dignity with wisdom, fairness & integrity,” Saha said in a post on X.

The speaker’s post fell vacant in December following the death of Biswabandhu Sen at Bengaluru after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Sen, a four-time MLA , joined BJP ahead of 2018 Assembly polls from Congress. He was elected as speaker in 2023.