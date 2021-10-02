Two-year-old girl found dead in Karnataka village, police suspect human sacrifice

Bengaluru: The Belagavi police have started probe into a suspected case of black magic after a two-year-old girl who was found unconscious in a sugarcane field in Halyal village near Athani on September 23 died on Friday. Police said that there were signs of torture, especially burn marks on the girl’s body.

The girl was under treatment for burn injuries at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), however, she died in the hospital on Friday morning.

“She was found by some farmers who had heard her crying. They took her to a private hospital. From there she was shifted to the BIMS after her condition worsened,” said a senior district police official.

According to officials, initially, sexual assault was suspected as there were cigarette burns on the body. However, a medical test report confirmed there was no sexual assault. “During the investigation, we realized the burns were made using camphor and almond oil. Since they were commonly used in black magic and the patterns on the body suggested the same, we are investigating the same,” the officials added.

Police said they were unable to identify the girl yet. Police had circulated photographs of the child and requested people for any information about her or her family. She wasn’t able to give a statement to the police either since she was unconscious. “To identify her we have circulated her photograph in neighboring districts. We have asked all stations to provide details of the missing complaints reported in the station,” said police officials.

The investigators are suspecting that the parents of the girl could be involved in the case, since no missing complaints have been filed in any of the stations. “We have even sent her photos and requested information from police departments of Maharashtra and Telangana police, but there was no information,” added Athani police officials.

On March 21, two grandchildren of a former MLA were found dead under mysterious circumstances near a lake at Ballatagi village in Sirwar taluk on Monday, triggering suspicion of witchcraft behind their death. Varun (9), and his younger brother, Sannaiah (5), who went missing on March 19, were found dead the following day, sending shockwaves through the village, which has seen unabated incidents of children being allegedly killed by those performing black magic.

Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017 received the assent of the governor on December 6, 2017, and was formally notified by the current BJP government on January 4, 2020. However, activists say that instances of black magic are still reported in the region.

“These are not first instances of black magic in the district and particularly in north Karnataka. As of now, police are only acting when there is pressure on them, and no proactive steps have been taken by them. The situation is such that the mobile numbers of black magicians are easily available in Belagavi but no action has been taken,” said a Belagavi-based activist and lawyer, who didn’t want to be named.