UAE temporarily suspends visa-on-arrival facility for Indians with UK, US visas

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has temporarily suspended visa on arrival facility for Indian nationals who have visa or residence permit issued by the United States, the United Kingdom or a European Union member state. This was announced by Etihad Airways on Twitter on Monday.

"The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days," a tweet from Etihad Help said in response to a user's query.

It did not provide any reason or further details for the decision, but said that the details will be updated on the airline's website.

Last week, Etihad had announced that Indian nationals with a visa or residence permit issued by the US, UK or an EU member state are eligible for UAE visa.

"If you’re an Indian citizen, you are now eligible to apply for a visa when you arrive in the UAE, including Abu Dhabi. To qualify, you must have a US Visitor Visa or Green Card , or holding a UK or EU residence valid for at least 6 months ,and your passport must have at least six months validity," the airline's website had said.

Earlier this month, the UAE eased Covid-19 restrictions by issuing new travel protocol that allowed passengers from India and five other countries. However, all flyers were asked to undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction test on the day of arrival and on the ninth day after arrival in the UAE.

The passengers were also asked to produce a negative PCR test certificate with 48 hours validity and also undergo a Rapid PCR test at the departure airport.