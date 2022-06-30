Udaipur killing: CM Gehlot to meet family members of tailor Kanhaiya Lal

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will meet the family members of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally murdered in Udaipur, on Thursday.

He will be accompanied by chief secretary Usha Sharma and DGP ML Lathar.

After the all-party meeting on Wednesday, the chief minister had announced ₹50 lakh compensation to the victim’s family and jobs to his children.

Gehlot will also meet the constable injured in clashes held in Bhim town of Rajsamand on Wednesday. The policeman’s condition is stable and he is undergoing treatment in Ajmer.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people attended a protest march taken out against the murder of the tailor in Udaipur. The ‘Sarv Hindu Samaj’ rally was called by Hindu organisations, which held a peaceful march from the town hall to collectorate.

Additional DG Dinesh MN, who is camping in Udaipur, said permission was given for the rally and curfew was relaxed for its route.

In Jaipur, markets and the majority of schools remained closed as a mark of protest against the Udaipur incident.

