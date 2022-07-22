Udaipur killing: NIA makes 8th arrest, says accused tipped off killers about Kanhaiya

The National Investigation Agency has arrested the eighth accused in the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Mohammed Javed, 19, had played an important role in the conspiracy to kill Kanhaiya Lal, the probe agency said in a statement. He allegedly carried out a recce and passed on the information about Kanhaiya's presence at the shop to the killer Riyaz Attari.

The probe agency on July 9 had made the seventh arrest in connection with Kanhaiya Lal's killing. Farhad Mohammad Sheikh was said to be a close associate of the main accused Riyaz Attari and had taken an active part in the conspiracy to brutally murder the tailor.

He along with the killers Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed have been sent to NIA custody till August 1. The other four accused Mohsin, Asif, Mohammad Mohsin and Wasim Ali -- are already under judicial custody till August 1.Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded by Riyaz Akhtari alias Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed at his shop last month. He was murdered in an act of revenge against his social media post in favour of now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

The killing was recorded on the mobile phone and posted online. The killers said Lal was murdered to avenge an alleged insult to Islam. Both the killers were arrested by the Rajasthan Police hours after the killing. The case was later handed over to the NIA.

