Udaipur killing: NIA makes seventh arrest, accused close aide of Riyaz Attari

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the seventh person in connection with killing of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in Rajasthan last month.

According to a release from the federal probing agency, the accused has been identified as Farhad Mohammad Sheikh, aged 31 years, a resident of Udaipur.

The NIA said the arrested man was a close associate of one of the main accused in the case, Riyaz Attari, and had taken an active part of the conspiracy to kill Lal.

The 46-year-old tailor had been beheaded by two Muslim men in Udaipur last month in an apparent revenge over his post on social media in favour of non-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma who had earlier made controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Lal's killing had sparked massive outrage across the country.

