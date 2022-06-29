Udaipur killing: Wife, relatives of murdered tailor Kanhaiya Lal want death sentence for accused

A public outcry erupted over the brutal killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death in broad daylight in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two men for allegedly supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma. Reacting to the horrific crime, Lal's wife Yashoda demanded that the culprits be sentenced to death.

"We demand those people who murdered him (Kanhaiya Lal) should be hanged to death, we demand their death sentence and need justice," said Yashoda, a day after her husband was beheaded on a street of Udaipur.

"We want that either their (murderers) encounter should happen or they should be hanged to death. It's needed to instill fear in them," said Lal's son.

Another relative said, "The accused should be punished, otherwise these people will get encouraged to commit more such crimes. The accused should be given such a punishment that no one dares to commit such an incident again ."

Kanhaiya's last rites were performed on Wednesday morning in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused amidst heavy police security.

‘Receiving death threats’

Lal had returned to his shop in Udaipur's Maldas area after several days as he was receiving death threats, Yashoda said.

"For the last 10-15 days he was getting life threats. They said that they would kill him. People used to come at home and his shop to threaten him. He was threatened over the phone as well," she said. Lal had also filed a complaint with police about the threats.

The day of murder

It had only been a few hours since Lal reopened his shop when the two men arrived posing as customers. He started measuring one of them and suddenly, he was attacked with a giant cleaver from behind while the other man filmed the act.

The culprits, who identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, posted a video of the incident and bragged about killing the tailor and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two men seen in the video were arrested hours later.

Following the killing, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim. Internet services are suspended in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.

A statewide alert has been issued by the state government to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground.

NIA takes over probe

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the probe as Union home ministry directed the anti-terror agency to “thoroughly investigate” the involvement of any organisation or international linkages in connection with the incident.

The NIA also filed an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A four-member NIA team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer was sent to Udaipur last night and has started investigating from all possible angles.

