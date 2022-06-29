Udaipur murder: Leaders at all-party meet call for restraint, lauds Gehlot govt’s efforts

Leaders taking part in an all-party meeting convened by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was beheaded by two Muslim men a day ago in Udaipur and appealed for 'peace and restraint' amid a tense atmosphere.

Gehlot, who is at the centre of a massive political attack following the murder, chaired the meeting. It was attended by Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Bharatiya Janta Party leaders and members from other Opposition parties.

According to a report by news agency PTI, all parties, including the saffron camp, lauded the efforts of the Gehlot-led Congress dispensation in the state for taking action in time, and demanded harshest punishment for the culprits, while promising to ensure justice to the victim's family.

"Social harmony has always been maintained in Rajasthan. This is an attempt to disturb the social harmony of the state. The parties said they have full faith that the people of Rajasthan will not allow the plans of such antisocial elements to succeed," an official statement said.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot also held a high-level meeting in Jaipur with the senior officials over the law and order situation in the state.

On Tuesday, two Muslim men beheaded killed Lal and shared a chilling video of the same online. In the clip, the accused said they were 'avenging an insult to Islam'. One of them also issued threats to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accused, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, were arrested by the Rajasthan Police within a few hours.

In order to prevent the situation from worsening, prohibitory orders were imposed soon after with 600 additional cops stationed across the city of lakes. Schools, colleges, offices and shops stayed shut, while the internet remained suspended in view of law and order.

The official statement also said, the case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police are coordinating with the NIA.

The NIA on Wednesday took over the probe as Union home ministry directed the anti-terror agency to “thoroughly investigate” the involvement of any organisation or international linkages in connection with the incident.

(With agency inputs)

