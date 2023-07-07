Uddhav and Raj Thackeray brothers after all, don't need mediation: Sanjay Raut

A day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Abhijit Panse met Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Mumbai triggering speculations as to whether the two leaders were mediating for the estranged cousins to join hands together amid the NCP crisis, Sanjay Raut said Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers after all. They don't need any mediation and they can speak to each other if they want. "Neither Uddhav Thackeray needs mediation nor Raj Thackeray. My close relationship with Raj Thackeray is also not unknown to anyone. Our political paths separated we have emotional attachment till today," Sanjay Raut said adding that they don't need any political stunts.

Sanjay Raut said Uddhav and Raj can approach each other of they want as they are cousins and don't need any mediation.

Abhijit Panse on Thursday said he met Sanjay Raut for some personal work. He went to Sanjay Raut's residence and then accompanied Raut to the office of Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Uddhav Sena. "It is obvious that a discussion will take place on the recent political developments (during such meetings). But I did not go with any proposal (of alliance)," Panse said.

With Ajit Pawar breaking away from the NCP and calling himself the actual Nationalist Congress Party superseding his uncle Sharad Pawar, the future of both the NCP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi hangs by a thread.

It is in this context that speculations are rife that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray may join hands together. Raj Thackeray left Shiv Sena in 2005 and started Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Though the political enmity between the brother in the family continued, occasionally they met.

'Not about age, Balasaheb was 84-86 years old'

Commenting on Ajit Pawar's age jibe at Sharad Pawar that at the age of 83, Sharad Pawar should welcome the next generation in the leadership, Sanjay Raut said Balasaheb too was 84-86 years old. "We always drew inspiration and strength from him. It is not about age," Raut said.

