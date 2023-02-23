Uddhav camp on Javed Akhtar's plain-speak: ‘what Modi and his blind devotees…'

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters as it hailed renowned poet-and-lyricist Javed Akhtar's recent plain-speak in Pakistan over its role in fomenting terror activities in India. While Saamna, the official newspaper of Uddhav Thackeray faction, in its editorial hailed Javed Akhtar's guts to utter “strong words” against Pakistan in Lahore, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called on BJP leaders, including PM Modi, to congratulate the poet for his brave stand. Javed Akhtar also told the gathering that Pakistan has never held a single show of Lata Mangeshkar.

Saamna's editorial stated, "A Muslim writer-poet did what PM Modi and his blind devotees could not do to Pakistan. Senior poet-lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar was invited to Lahore's celebration on poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz's commemoration day."

"It is not easy to go to Pakistan and utter such strong words' as Akhtar did. It is easy to threaten Pakistan by sitting here in Delhi and Mumbai. A roar of "Ghuskar Marenge" by doing a 'surgical strike' during elections is common but saying the enemy,' You are the enemy of our country on their face is not easy. Only a true patriot can do this," it added.

To this, Akhtar said, “We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, that should be doused."

“We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming freely in your country. So if there is a grievance in the heart of a Hindustani, you should not feel offended,” the 78-year-old lyricist added, garnering much praise back at home.

Talking to reporters, Raut said what Javed Akhtar has done requires immense courage.

“PM Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat need to congratulate Akhtar for his brave stand,” Raut said.

After the surgical strike, India’s 2016 operation against terror launch pads across the Line of Control, BJP leaders burst crackers as if Pakistan was wiped out from the world map, Raut charged.

“Our party has congratulated Akhtar for his stand. The entire country needs to congratulate him. It is another thing to threaten Pakistan sitting here,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

