‘Apologise for defection, will step down if you don’t have trust': Uddhav to Sena workers amid rebellion buzz

Amid the ongoing defection buzz in Shiv Sena (UBT), party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to resign even as he dismissed speculations of a merger with Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) 60th foundation Day celebration at Shanmukhanand Hall in Matunga. (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

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"I am not someone who will run away in the face of challenges, but if you don't have trust in me, I am willing to step down," Uddhav told party workers in Mumbai.

While addressing the gathering at Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day, Uddhav attacked the ruling BJP and said the country is moving towards "one party, no election".

The remark comes even as six Sena UBT MPs are expected to split from the party to support the BJP. The six MPs were missing from the foundation day event.

Speaking of the alleged rebellion, the Sena leader said 'Shiv Sainiks' are not "disheartened", but "fired up." He also offered an apology to voters over the 'defection' of MPs, saying

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{{^usCountry}} "I apologise to electors who in 2024 voted for Lok Sabha MPs who have now defected," Uddhav said, adding "These voters voted for us in response to my appeal, Balahsaheb's name. We won these nine seats without using Modi's name." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I apologise to electors who in 2024 voted for Lok Sabha MPs who have now defected," Uddhav said, adding "These voters voted for us in response to my appeal, Balahsaheb's name. We won these nine seats without using Modi's name." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During the event, Uddhav Thackeray felicitated four Shiv Sena UBT MPs, including three Lok Sabha MPs, who stayed with the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the event, Uddhav Thackeray felicitated four Shiv Sena UBT MPs, including three Lok Sabha MPs, who stayed with the party. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Six MPs – Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav – are speculated to split from the party and support the rival Sena, part of the NDA bloc. Uddhav's praise for Congress and a ‘No’ to merger {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Six MPs – Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav – are speculated to split from the party and support the rival Sena, part of the NDA bloc. Uddhav's praise for Congress and a ‘No’ to merger {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While speaking at the event, Uddhav said while the undivided Shiv Sena spent fighting the Congress for decades, the party never tries to finish-off Sena. However, with the BJP, he claimed the saffron party is trying to finish-off Sena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking at the event, Uddhav said while the undivided Shiv Sena spent fighting the Congress for decades, the party never tries to finish-off Sena. However, with the BJP, he claimed the saffron party is trying to finish-off Sena. {{/usCountry}}

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“Half of our lives were spent in fighting the Congress but they never tried to finish-off Shiv Sena like the BJP is trying to do. That is the difference between the two parties,” Uddhav said.

On the question of merger with Congress, he said, “As long as merging is concerned, Shiv Sena is formed for Marathi manoos. There is no question of merging it with any party.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shailesh Gaikwad ...Read More Shailesh Gaikwad is political editor and heads the political bureau in Hindustan Times' Mumbai edition.In his career of over 20 years, he has covered Maharashtra politics, state government and urban governance issues. Read Less

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