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‘Apologise for defection, will step down if you don’t have trust': Uddhav to Sena workers amid rebellion buzz

While addressing the gathering at Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day, Uddhav attacked the BJP and said the country is moving towards ‘one party, no election’

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 09:28 pm IST
By Shailesh Gaikwad
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Amid the ongoing defection buzz in Shiv Sena (UBT), party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to resign even as he dismissed speculations of a merger with Congress.

Shiv Sena (UBT) 60th foundation Day celebration at Shanmukhanand Hall in Matunga. (Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times)

"I am not someone who will run away in the face of challenges, but if you don't have trust in me, I am willing to step down," Uddhav told party workers in Mumbai.

While addressing the gathering at Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day, Uddhav attacked the ruling BJP and said the country is moving towards "one party, no election".

The remark comes even as six Sena UBT MPs are expected to split from the party to support the BJP. The six MPs were missing from the foundation day event.

Speaking of the alleged rebellion, the Sena leader said 'Shiv Sainiks' are not "disheartened", but "fired up." He also offered an apology to voters over the 'defection' of MPs, saying

“Half of our lives were spent in fighting the Congress but they never tried to finish-off Shiv Sena like the BJP is trying to do. That is the difference between the two parties,” Uddhav said.

On the question of merger with Congress, he said, “As long as merging is concerned, Shiv Sena is formed for Marathi manoos. There is no question of merging it with any party.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shailesh Gaikwad

Shailesh Gaikwad is political editor and heads the political bureau in Hindustan Times' Mumbai edition.In his career of over 20 years, he has covered Maharashtra politics, state government and urban governance issues.

shiv sena bjp uddhav thackeray uddhav thackrey mumbai eknath shinde
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