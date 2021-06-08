Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Uddhav Thackeray reaches PM Modi's Delhi residence; Maratha reservation, cyclone Tauktae on table
india news

Uddhav Thackeray reaches PM Modi's Delhi residence; Maratha reservation, cyclone Tauktae on table

Thackeray landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Tuesday morning and reached Lok Kalyan Marg - the prime minister's residence.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 08, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Meeting between Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray-led delegation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meet in Delhi. (Photo: CMO Maharashtra/ Twitter)

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reached the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thackeray led his delegation with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

Several issues including Maratha and OBC reservation and cyclone Tauktae are expected to come up in the meeting. Thackeray landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Tuesday morning and reached Lok Kalyan M - the prime minister's residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uddhav thackeray narendra modi lok kalyan marg
TRENDING NEWS

World Oceans Day 2021: Odisha sand artist’s stunning sculpture wows netizens

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP