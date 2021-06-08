Uddhav Thackeray reaches PM Modi's Delhi residence; Maratha reservation, cyclone Tauktae on table

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday reached the national capital to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Thackeray led his delegation with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and Congress leader Ashok Chavan.

Several issues including Maratha and OBC reservation and cyclone Tauktae are expected to come up in the meeting. Thackeray landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi on Tuesday morning and reached Lok Kalyan M - the prime minister's residence.