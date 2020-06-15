Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law passes away

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 15:05 IST

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s father-in-law and Saamana editor Rashmi Thackeray’s father, Madhav Patankar (78), died on Monday early morning after a prolonged illness at a suburban hospital in Mumbai.

Patankar was admitted to the hospital over two weeks ago and died of old age-related ailments, including renal complications, according to a close aide of the CM.

His last rites were performed on Monday morning, he added.

Patankar ran a family business of chemical products and lived close to Matoshree, the family residence of the Thackerays, in Bandra (East),

Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule expressed grief over Patankar’s death.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Shri Madhav Patankar, father of Mrs. Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. My heartfelt condolences. May he rest in peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the Patankar and Thackeray family,” she tweeted.