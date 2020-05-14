Uddhav Thackeray holds key meeting over Covid-19 lockdown; cases cross 25,000-mark in Maharashtra

india

Updated: May 14, 2020 13:08 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar are holding a meeting with few key ministers on Thursday to review the current economic situation of the state in the backdrop of Covid-19 lockdown, news agency ANI reported.

The ministers are expected to discuss the measures to be taken for the revival of the state’s economy. Thackeray and his colleagues are also likely to discuss the post-lockdown economic revival plan for the state.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to Covid-19. According to Union health ministry update on Thursday morning, the state had 25,922 Covid-19 positive cases and 975 deaths.

The state recorded 1,495 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday - its highest single-day jump. It also registered 54 deaths due to the disease yesterday.

The country’s worst-affected city, Mumbai, also breached the 15,000-mark on Wednesday with 800 new cases, taking its count to 15,747.

Of the 54 deaths recorded on Wednesday, 40 were in Mumbai, six in Pune, two each in Jalgaon, Solapur and Aurangabad and one each in Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri. More than 50% of the state’s Covid-19 cades have come in the month of May alone. Between May 1 to May 13, Maharashtra has clocked 13,820 cases, which is 53.31 per cent of the total cases. The total number of patients recovered till date is 5,547.

To ease the pressure of the state police for enforcing the lockdown, the state government has asked for 20 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Thackeray has earlier indicated that the state could seek additional forces from the Centre to give a break to the state police force in phases.

The state’s other hotspots include Pune city, with 2,830 cases, Thane with 1,122 cases, Navi Mumbai with 1,018 cases, Malegaon with 617 cases and Aurangabad with 586 cases.

The state has till date tested 2,30,857 samples at both, government and private labs.

(With inputs from ANI)