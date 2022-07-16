Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Reetika Sharma, Udhampur village girl, tops J&K 10th board exams, wants to be Army officer

Reetika Sharma scored an incredible 99.8% (499 out of 500) and photos shared by news agency ANI showed Sharma celebrating her academic feat with elated parents and school teachers.
Reetika Sharma from the remote village of Udhampur district celebrates after topping the class 10th exam with 99.8 per cent marks, on Friday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jul 16, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Reetika Sharma, a resident of Badhole village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, is the topper of J&K Class 10 board examinations. Reetika Sharma scored an incredible 99.8% (499 out of 500) and photos shared by news agency ANI showed Sharma celebrating her academic feat with elated parents and school teachers.

Sharma said she was happy with her performance and wants to become an officer in the Indian Army after clearing the National Defence Academy (NDA) or the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations.

"There's no tuition in the village. My father is a daily wager in the PWD department. Our school teachers helped us to prepare well," she told ANI on Saturday.

Sharma's father, Ashok Kumar, said his daughter topping the board examinations was a huge moment for the entire family. "She has made us all proud by scoring 499 marks out of 500 and becoming the topper of Jammu Province (Summer Zone)," Kumar added.

