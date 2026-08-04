Udhayanidhi Stalin detained after TVK's complaint over his alleged remarks against Trisha Krishnan

Senior Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin was on Tuesday detained for his offensive remarks against actor Trisha at a rally on Monday, police said.

Udhayanidhi Stalin allegedly made the remarks on Trisha Krishnan during an event in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur. (PTI/)

After his detention, Udhayanidhi said, "They (Police) have arrested me. I am not worried. I am ready to face the consequences. Let us wait and see. Now it is for the courts to decide whether freedom of speech is more than the dignity of women," he said." Track LIVE updates on Udhayanidhi Stalin's detention here

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When questioned about his remarks, he told media persons that the police has arrested him for nothing. "I have not said anything wrong. I have not said anything wrong against anybody," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Thanjavur district functionary Bhairavi, Thanjavur East police booked Tamil Nadu's leader of the opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including creating enmity among a section of people, Information Technology Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act for making derogatory comments on women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on a complaint filed by a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Thanjavur district functionary Bhairavi, Thanjavur East police booked Tamil Nadu's leader of the opposition (LoP) Udhayanidhi under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including creating enmity among a section of people, Information Technology Act and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Prevention Act for making derogatory comments on women. {{/usCountry}}

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While addressing a rally on Monday, Udhayanidhi allegedly made offensive remarks against actor Trisha triggering sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

‘Shameful, a new low’: Oppn slam Udhayanidhi, DMK

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy called Udhayanidhi’s comments 'disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful'.

“Truly, even a rogue or thief who has a mother, wife and daughter would not speak so vulgarly. No mother, wife, or daughter would forgive those who speak like that. But it is shameful that former chief minister MK Stalin watches this nonsense while these wicked people, who call themselves the 'Dravidian model' speak this way in public", he wrote on his official X account.

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"Arresting and imprisoning Udayanidhi Stalin for this low-grade speech would bring more credit to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay (TVK Vijay)... Let us see whether the courts punish this speech or grant bail," Thirupathy said.

Welcoming the detention, Thirupathy said, "It is definitely a bold step by the Tamil Nadu police and the Chief minister of Tamil Nadu. I hope this arrest will be a lesson to others who are not bothered about the dignity of women."

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief Manickam Tagore also criticised Udhayanidhi for his comment and said it cannot be 'acceptable'.

"He should take back his comment and offer an unconditional apology," Tagore demanded.

ALSO READ | 'Vijay is a courageous leader': DKS after TN CM agrees to defer Cauvery-related Bengaluru visit

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Meanwhile, the ruling TVK had announced that it would hold a state wide protest on Tuesday against Udhayanidhi over his alleged remarks.

Additionally, TVK ministers including Aadhav Arjuna and N Anand, strongly condemned the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, terming their conduct "absolutely disgusting" and stating that such acts expose the "mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy also slammed the DMK leader, demanding Udhayanidhi's arrest and describing his alleged remarks as “disgusting, obscene, vulgar and shameful.”

TVK MLA Rhevanth Charan said even by the standards of the 'Arivalayam clan', in reference to the DMK, this incident is a "new low."

"Absolutely disgusting. Passing such disgraceful comments against anyone is completely unacceptable. It exposes the mindset, political culture, and declining standards of the Arivalayam clan," Charan stated.

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Charan alleged that the "collapse" of the DMK's protest triggered the party to resort to "cheap provocation and engagement farming."

"This is precisely why the people of Tamil Nadu rejected you and confined you to the position you are in today. Continue with this arrogance and indecency, and you will soon be erased from public relevance altogether. Even by Arivalayam's already abysmal standards, this is a new low," Charan added.

DMK denies allegations: 'False'

Amid growing backlash over Udhayanidhi Stalin's alleged remarks, DMK leader TR Baalu reportedly rejected the allegations, saying that the LoP had not referred to any individual.

"He has not mentioned any word about the particular woman. It is all false," Baalu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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