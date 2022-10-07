Udit Raj regrets remarks on Droupadi Murmu but says 'I have a right'

Congress leader Udit Raj regretted his ‘sycophancy’ remarks on President Droupadi Murmu but said he will continue to raise questions and that the President must think before giving statements. "The phrase 'namak khana' carries a deeper meaning. There was a mistake in my choice of word. I regret that. I will keep asking questions. I don't hanker after posts. I am a representative of the SC/ST and I get agonised when I see people representing them are doing nothing from their high position," Udit Raj tweeted on Thursday night.

The Congress leader was served a notice by the National Commission for Women for his derogatory comment on the President. Udit Raj clarified that his comments were personal and not for the President of India, but for a tribal representative -- comments that he can only make as an SC/ST representative, he said. "Had a Dubey, Tiwari, Agarwal, or Goel asked the same question, it would have been an insult to her post. But I have a right to raise questions for Adivasi and Dalir. These people will become our representatives and then remain deaf and mute. BJP gave me respect until I raised questions over the SC/STs."

The BJP cornered the Congress over Udit Raj's comment and the fact that he used the phrase 'deaf an dumb' in his clarification comments.

"Instead of apologising for his 'Chamcha' remark against President Draupadi Murmu ji now Udit Raj, emboldened by backing of Sonia & Rahul Gandhi, labels President Murmu as 'dumb and deaf'. In the past he has called Kovind ji deaf and dumb! Will Congress sack him?" BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

The row erupted after Udit Raj condemned President Droupadi Murmu's comment that Gujarat produces 76% of the country's salt and the salt is consumed by all Indians. In his latest tweet where he regretted his words, he explained that the phrase 'namak khana' carries a deeper meaning.

