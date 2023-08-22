Jadavpur University’s second report on student’s death unsatisfactory: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has found a second report by Jadavpur University (JU) on the death of a first-year student “unsatisfactory”, and will seek a “detailed explanation and action” from the varsity, commission chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday.

Students protest outside the varsity on August 17. (ANI)

Last week, UGC had pulled up the university for submitting a “generic” report on the student’s death on August 9 that sparked allegations of brutal ragging on campus. UGC said the report lacked “specific details” on the steps taken by authorities to curb cases of harassment.

“UGC has found that the second reply sent by Jadavpur University is unsatisfactory. UGC will soon be writing again to JU for a detailed explanation and action. Ragging is a serious issue, and JU must follow UGC regulations in letter and spirit to provide a safe environment for our students,” Kumar said.

JU registrar Snehamanju Basu -- who earlier said the varsity provided a detailed and exhaustive report to UGC -- did not respond to HT’s calls and messages for a comment.

“A meeting of the university’s anti-ragging body was held today. The welfare committee has also held a meeting. We will compile a report, including the resolutions that were adopted in the meeting, and send a report to UGC. If they (UGC) are still unsatisfied, we will review it,” said newly appointed interim vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau.

”We will also mention in our reports how in the past, obstructions were created when the university tried to implement the UGC guidelines, such as installation of CCTVs and separate facilities for freshers. We will include the deputations we have received in the past,” he added.

UGC’s remarks on the second report came a day after Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the Centre has taken the case pertaining to the student’s death and allegations of ragging “seriously”, and that he directed the university regulator to take the strictest action as per law.

Thirteen people – six current and seven former students – have been arrested in connection with the death of the 17-year-old student, from Nadia district, who was found lying naked in a pool of blood in front of the main hostel building outside the university campus at around 11.45pm on August 9.

Police said the teen allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of his hostel where he was staying since August 6, after enrolling for the Bengali Honours undergraduate course at the university. His body bore several injury marks and he was rushed to a private hospital where he died at around 4.30am on the following day.

The deceased’s family alleged he was a victim of ragging at the hostel premises.

The university said it has set up an internal committee to probe the death. On August 11, it asked all first-year male boarders of the main hostel to temporarily shift to a new facility after a section of students and teachers alleged that former students frequently visited and stayed in the premises and sometimes, even harassed the freshers.

On Sunday, Pradhan attacked the Bengal government, saying chief minister Mamata Banerjee “cannot escape responsibility” and must thoroughly probe the incident. “Political speeches and posturing will not do. Mamata Banerjee cannot escape responsibility. The government must investigate the matter,” he said.

The Union minister also said that whatever steps are required to be taken against the menace of ragging as per UGC norms will be adopted. “I have asked the UGC to take the strictest action as per law,” he said.

On August 17, the state government formed a four-member committee and sought a report, in two weeks, into the administrative lapses connected with the incident.