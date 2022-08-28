UGC flags 21 'self-styled' universities operating across India | List here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday issued a list of 21 'self-styled, unrecognised' universities/ institutions across India that are functioning in violation of the UGC Act 1956. The list, released by UGC secretary Rajnish Jain, cautioned students from taking admission in any of these fake institutions, mentioning that they are not empowered to confer any degree. Delhi topped the list of states/UTs with 'fake universities'. The national capital had eight, followed by four in Uttar Pradesh. Bengal and Odisha had two each while Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and the union territory of Puducherry had one each deemed fake by the apex body that oversees standards of higher education in India.

State-wise full list available here:

DELHI All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences (AIIPPHS) Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj United Nations University Vocational University ADR-Centric Juridical University Indian Institution of Science and Engineering Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

UTTAR PRADESH Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad Prayag, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (open university), Aligarh Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Lucknow

WEST BENGAL Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata

ODISHA Nababharat Shiksha Parishad, Rourkela North Orissa, University of Agriculture & Technology, Mayurbhanj

KERALA St. John’s University, Kishanattam

KARNATAKA Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Belgaum

MAHARASHTRA Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

PUDUCHERRY Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, Thilaspet

ANDHRA PRADESH Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur