UGC launches common faculty recruitment portal for central universities

To streamline the faculty recruitment process in all central universities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Tuesday launched an online portal ‘CU-Chayan’ and announced that all the future recruitments will take place only through it.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that the portal will provide a common platform for listing of vacancies in all central universities (CUs), and it will shift the recruitment process completely online.

“The portal will provide a single platform for candidates seeking jobs in central universities. They will register themselves on the portal and create a personalized dashboard for themselves. They will be able to track their applications in real-time, also can keep updating their application and transfer that to any CU which has advertised faculty positions. Registered applicants will also get an auto email informing about the new vacancies advertised by any CU,” Kumar said.

For universities, the platform provides real-time tracking of applications, customized admin dashboards, and configurable advertisement rules.

“The portal will also provide real-time analysis and insights into the application process. The screening committee of the concerned university can view details of the applicants and check the uploaded document against each entry. Points and comments of the screening committee can also be recorded in the portal itself,” he said.

“Using backend data analytics on the CU-Chayan portal, the UGC will gather data on how many positions are filled, how many vacancies are there, whether reservations are being followed as per rules, among others. This will help UGC to hand hold CUs to fast track the recruitment process,” the UGC chairperson said.

Currently, all the 46 central universities conduct recruitment processes through their individual portals and advertise the vacancies on their official websites and newspapers.

With the introduction of the CU-Chayan, the central universities will continue with the current practice of putting up advertisements in newspapers; they will have to deactivate their recruitment portal, Kumar said.

“In case of current recruitments for which advertisements have already been issued, the universities can go ahead without using this portal. However, all future recruitments will take place on this portal, and applicants have to apply only on the CU-Chayan portal,” the UGC chairperson said.

A section of faculty members raised concerns over the possible centralization of the recruitment process in CUs.

Abha Dev Habib, an associate professor at Delhi University’s Miranda House College, said that the portal should only be limited to providing information about jobs to the applicants and facilitating them in applying for it.

“There should not be an attempt to centralize the process of application examination. No attempt should be made to constitute centralized section committees. Otherwise, it will completely violate the autonomy of central universities,” she said.

In reply, Kumar said that CUs will continue to advertise the positions, collect online applications, shortlist the applicants, conduct the interviews and appoint the faculty members as they were doing earlier.

“The UGC will be maintaining this portal for the benefit of all the CUs and is not a centralized recruitment process for all CUs. All CUs will continue to have their autonomy in the recruitment process and all the recruitment will be done by the respective CUs,” he said.

Kumar said that the CU-Chayan portal has been developed in consultation with the vice chancellors of all central universities.

“Their feedback and inputs have been incorporated. Changes can be incorporated in the portal to customize to take care of the specific needs of any CU. UGC will also provide training to CUs in using this portal,” he said.

The UGC chairperson also clarified that the portal will not have any impact on the reservation system in faculty recruitment.

“Each university will continue to follow the government of India reservation system and prepare their respective rosters as per DOPT rules,” he said.

