UGC proposes ‘earn-while-learn’ scheme for students from disadvantaged groups

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed introducing an “earn-while-learn” scheme in higher education institutions (HEIs) to help students from socio-economically disadvantaged groups to earn and support their education and acquire skills to enhance their employability. The draft said that students will be provided remuneration on an hourly basis. (UGC)

The commission has proposed the scheme in the draft document of guidelines for Equitable Opportunity to the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDGs) in HEIs released for public feedback on Wednesday.

The guidelines have been prepared in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that stresses on addressing the issues of students belonging to socio-economically disadvantaged groups (SEDGs).

The NEP 2020 broadly categorised SEDGs based on gender identities (particularly female and transgender individuals), socio-cultural identities (such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, and minorities), geographical identities (such as students from villages, small towns, and aspirational districts), disabilities (including learning disabilities), and socio-economic conditions.

The draft proposed to introduce earn-while-learn schemes to mitigate the economic hardships of learning and enhance the learner’s adaptability.

“Under this scheme, opportunities for part-time engagement are provided to needy students. The indicative list of such engagement opportunities may include working on research projects with an assistantship, Library assignments, Computer services, Data entry, laboratory assistants, etc,” the document stated.

“It provides the students opportunities to develop their personality, gain technical skills and build their entrepreneurial ability, which would help them take up professional assignments relatively quickly,” it added.

The draft said that students will be provided remuneration on an hourly basis.

“The rate of remuneration for each of the students will be a consolidated amount on an hourly basis for the part-time service they render, a maximum of 20 hours per week, 20 days per month. The payment may be made on an actual basis. The services of the student will be rendered after class hours,” it stated.

It also suggested providing such students with certificates at the end of their part-time services.

“This initiative will have a positive impact on the student’s career. On one hand, students are earning some extra money, while on the other, they are getting work experience and hands-on training while studying, something that needs to be encouraged in our education system,” the document stated.

The document also recommended “bridge courses” to students from socio-economically disadvantaged groups at the beginning of their courses.

“The bridge courses are intended to help the students of SEDGs category perform academically at par with other category students. Such courses are to be conducted every year before the commencement of the semester programme,” it stated.