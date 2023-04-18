Home / India News / UGC set to release rules, portal for foreign varsity campuses in May

UGC set to release rules, portal for foreign varsity campuses in May

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Apr 18, 2023 12:56 AM IST

In January, the higher education regulator had released draft regulations allowing foreign universities to operate in the country. The draft rules sought to provide autonomy in admissions and fees.

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) will in May release rules for foreign universities to open campuses in India, along with an online portal to facilitate the application process, a top official said.

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar says the final touches are being given to the regulations and they will be released sometime in May (PTI)
The final touches are being given to the regulations and they will be released sometime in May, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said. “We have received a large number of suggestions from stakeholders on the draft regulations and we are now trying to incorporate some in the final document,” he said. “We will also be launching an online portal along with the final guidelines to facilitate the process. We are trying to speed up the process and make it open for interested universities in May.”

“The portal will allow foreign universities to fill forms online and upload documents along with the application fee. It will help make the process easier and transparent,” he said.

The regulator will then constitute a standing committee to examine the application. “The committee will examine the application form and give their recommendations to UGC within 45 days. The commission will consider and give its decision to the applicant university within 45 days,” Kumar said.

The selected university will have two years to set up a campus in India and start academic programmes. They will initially be granted approval to operate for 10 years, and at the end of the ninth year of operations, will have to file for renewal.

Several foreign universities and embassies have shown interest in the initiative, Kumar said. “So far, we have received queries from universities in Europe and North America. We are also conducting regular meetings with delegates of these universities,” he said.

Recently, two Australian universities—Wollongong University and Deakin University--will soon set up campuses in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in ahmedabad. However, they do not fall in the ambit of the UGC guidelines.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

