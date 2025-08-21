UGC proposes separate papers on leaders, thinkers in political science syllabus

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a draft Learning Outcomes-based Curriculum Framework (LOCF) for undergraduate in political science, proposing Generic Elective (GE) papers on leaders and thinkers --- Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, social reformer Basaveshwara, philosopher Thiruvalluvar, and women freedom fighters of India. UGC secretary Manish Joshi, in a notice on Wednesday, said that UGC has developed draft LOCFs for nine subjects so far.

The Savarkar paper examines his revolutionary role, Hindu nationalism, and debates with Gandhi; the Upadhyaya paper explores his life, philosophy, and integral humanism; the Gandhi paper covers his core ideas, methods, and views on national and global issues; and the Ambedkar paper focuses on his thought and its contemporary relevance beyond caste. Another paper under GE titled ‘AI and Political Science’ aims to give students an in-depth understanding of the dynamics of AI and politics and enable them to investigate the role of AI in shaping political discourse and public opinion.

UGC secretary Manish Joshi, in a notice on Wednesday, said that UGC has developed draft LOCFs for nine subjects --- anthropology, chemistry, commerce, economics, geography, home science, mathematics, physical education, and political science --- so far.

“The draft LOCF will serve as a model curriculum to promote flexibility and innovation in programme design and syllabi development,” Joshi said, while requesting stakeholder feedback on the draft LOCFs on or before September 20.

LOCFs of different subjects will serve as guiding documents for universities and colleges for their curriculum revision in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under LOCF, every discipline contains three categories of courses of study: Discipline Specific Core (DSCs), Discipline Specific Electives (DSEs), and Generic Electives (GEs).

DSC courses are compulsory credits within a student’s chosen discipline, DSEs are optional credits within the same or related disciplines, and GEs are courses outside the core discipline that provide multidisciplinary or interdisciplinary exposure. A student usually need to complete around 120 to 160 credits over three to four years to earn a UG degree, depending on university norms.

UGC’s draft LOCF for Political Science proposes 20 four-credit DSC courses, including “Tradition of Political Thinking in Bharat”, which introduces students to Vedic traditions, Jain and Buddhist literature, political ideas in the Upanishads, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and Thirukkural, as well as the works of Bhasa, Kalidasa, and Kalhana. Other DSC courses cover themes such as India’s independence movement, the Constitution, public policy, and the Panchayati Raj system.

Among the 15 four-credit DSE courses is “Rajadharma Tradition in India”, designed to help students understand Rajadharma in the Vedas, examine its treatment in the Manusmriti and Shukraneeti, and evaluate its depiction in texts like the Ayodhyakanda of the Ramayana, the Shantiparva of the Mahabharata, and Kautilya’s Arthashastra. Additional DSE offerings include papers on political leadership, Indian administration, global politics, and perspectives on democracy.

There are 18 GE papers of four credits each proposed under UGC’s draft LOCF for Political Science, including six separate papers on various Indian leaders and reformers and a paper on women freedom fighters of India that analyses the contributions of women warriors and rulers in medieval Indian history.

The paper on Ambedkar examines his ideas beyond caste, covering themes such as economy, class, religion, gender, culture, politics, democracy, law, and constitutionalism, and their relevance to contemporary society. The paper on Gandhi introduces his life, philosophy, and methods, with a focus on non-violence, justice, and socio-political engagement.

Savarkar’s paper explores his “revolutionary journey,” socio-political thoughts, and role in the freedom movement and Hindutva, encouraging critical engagement with nationalism and social reform. The paper on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya delves into his philosophy of Integral Humanism and his contributions to India’s political, social, and economic thought.

The paper on Basaveshwara examines his life, philosophy, and contributions to social justice, equality, and Lingayatism. Meanwhile, the paper on philosopher Thiruvalluvar studies the Tamil text Thirukkural and its teachings on virtue, wealth, ethics, and governance, highlighting their contemporary relevance.