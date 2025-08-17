UGC bans open and distance learning in healthcare, allied courses from current academic year

MUMBAI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all higher education institutions (HEIs) to stop offering programmes in healthcare and allied disciplines through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode from the July-August 2025 academic session. The order follows the recommendations of the 24th Distance Education Bureau Working Group meeting that was held on April 22 this year and was approved at the UGC’s 592nd meeting on July 23. Representative pic (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ban applies to courses under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021. These include Psychology, Microbiology, Food and Nutrition Science, Biotechnology, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics.

According to the circular, institutions that already have the recognition to run these programmes will see it withdrawn by UGC. Colleges and universities have also been instructed not to admit students to such programmes from the 2025-26 academic session onwards.

In cases where a programme offers multiple specialisations, such as a bachelor’s degree in arts with majors in English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Philosophy, Sociology or Psychology, only the healthcare-related specialisation will be discontinued. Other non-healthcare subjects under the same degree will remain unaffected.

The decision comes amid concerns over quality standards in professional training. Former Professor and head of the Psychology Department of the University of Mumbai, Satishchandra, said, “The demand for psychology has gone up in recent years, leading to many private and public institutions offering it. But in several parts of the country, they have failed to maintain the quality of education. This decision will help check such practices.”

Supporting the move, Vivek Belhekar, head of the Psychology Department at the MU, said, “This is a welcome step that will benefit society at large. Clinical psychology requires rigorous practical training. As per the guidelines of the Rehabilitation Council of India, we need a 2:1 student-teacher ratio. Such training is not possible in the distance learning mode.”

However, he also pointed to the challenge of limited seats available across the country. “Considering the rising demand for clinical psychology, the UGC or the apex body must come up with a solution that allows public universities to expand opportunities, possibly through a structured online model,” he added.