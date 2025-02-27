UGC releases draft regulations for promotion of equity in universities, colleges

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday issued draft regulations on establishment of Equal Opportunity Centres (EOC) in higher education institutions (HEIs) to oversee implementation of policies and programmes for disadvantaged groups. According to UGC’s draft regulations, the head of the institution would be the ex-officio chairperson of EOC (File image)

The education regulator’s move follows the Supreme Court direction on January 3 to notify within six weeks new regulations to combat caste-based discrimination and suicides in higher education institutions. The directive came during the hearing of a 2019 petition filed by Radhika Vemula and Abeda Salim Tadvi, mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who died by suicide in 2016 due to alleged caste discrimination.

The ‘Draft UGC Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2025’ said it aimed to eradicate discrimination on the basis of religion, race, sex, place of birth, or caste, particularly against the members of scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST), socially and educationally backward classes, economically weaker sections (EWS), and “to promote full equity and inclusion amongst the stakeholders in HEIs.”

UGC has sought feedback on the draft by March 28.

According to the draft regulations, the head of the institution would be the ex-officio chairperson of EOC. A permanent professor, who has an innate interest in the welfare of disadvantaged social groups, would be appointed as EOC coordinator and member secretary.

EOC will also have a 10-member equity committee to manage the functioning of the centre and to inquire into discrimination complaints. The committee will be chaired by the head of the Institution (ex-officio) and include four senior faculty members, two civil society representatives, and two student special invitees based on merit, sports, or co-curricular achievements. The committee must have at least one woman and one member each from SC and ST categories. The chairperson and members will serve a two-year term, while special invitees will have a one-year term, the draft regulations said.

According to the draft regulations, the institution will also have to establish “Equity Squads” to monitor and prevent discrimination on campus, with mobile teams visiting vulnerable spots and reporting to the EOC coordinator. Every unit, department, faculty, school, hostel, library, or facility will have to appoint an “Equity Ambassador” to promote equity, implement programs, and report violations promptly.

Each institution must also set up a 24/7 “Equity Helpline” to assist stakeholders facing discrimination. The helpline will ensure confidentiality for informants upon request, the draft said.

An aggrieved person may report discrimination via an online portal or the Equity Helpline, which will refer cases involving penal laws to the police.

The Equity Committee must convene within 24 hours to take action and submit its report to the institution’s head within 15 working days, with a copy sent to the complainant. If the complaint is against the institute’s head, the EOC coordinator will chair the committee, and the report will be sent to the next higher authority. False discrimination complaints may result in a fine to be decided by the Equity Committee, UGC said.

Non-compliance with these regulations can lead to an investigation by the UGC enquiry committee. Penalties for violations would include debarment from UGC schemes, degree programs, online courses, or removal from the UGC list, it said.