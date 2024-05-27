UGC seeks report from universities on prevention of caste discrimination

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday sought an action-taken report from all higher education institutions on various steps taken by them to prevent caste-based discrimination at their campuses in the academic year 2023-24. UGC has asked the institutions about the number of complaints received during the last one year and how many of them have been settled or solved. (File)

The higher education regulator has asked the universities and other higher education institutions (HEIs) to submit the report by July 31, 2024.

In a letter sent to all the HEIs, the UGC on Monday asked weather they have constituted committees to look into the complaints of discrimination received from the SC/ST/OBC students/teachers/non-Teaching Staff, and if they have developed a page on their website for lodging complaints of caste-based discrimination.

The institutions have been asked about the number of complaints received during the last one year and how many of them have been settled or solved.

The Universities have also been asked to submit details about the internal cells constituted to look into the complaints received on caste-based discrimination against SC, ST, OBC received from their affiliated or constituent colleges.

“You are requested to advise the officials/faculty members of your university/institute to be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination. The above instructions should also be circulated to all your university’s constituent and affiliated colleges for follow-up action,” the Commission said.

The Commission had last year made it mandatory to include one member from a marginalised caste or tribe and one woman in student grievance redressal committees (SGRC) that are supposed to be constituted by every higher educational institution to deal with student complaints.