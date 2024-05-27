 UGC seeks report from universities on prevention of caste discrimination | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UGC seeks report from universities on prevention of caste discrimination

ByHT Correspondent
May 27, 2024 04:51 PM IST

The higher education regulator has asked the universities and other higher education institutions to submit their action taken reports by July 31, 2024

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday sought an action-taken report from all higher education institutions on various steps taken by them to prevent caste-based discrimination at their campuses in the academic year 2023-24.

UGC has asked the institutions about the number of complaints received during the last one year and how many of them have been settled or solved. (File)
UGC has asked the institutions about the number of complaints received during the last one year and how many of them have been settled or solved. (File)

The higher education regulator has asked the universities and other higher education institutions (HEIs) to submit the report by July 31, 2024.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In a letter sent to all the HEIs, the UGC on Monday asked weather they have constituted committees to look into the complaints of discrimination received from the SC/ST/OBC students/teachers/non-Teaching Staff, and if they have developed a page on their website for lodging complaints of caste-based discrimination.

The institutions have been asked about the number of complaints received during the last one year and how many of them have been settled or solved.

The Universities have also been asked to submit details about the internal cells constituted to look into the complaints received on caste-based discrimination against SC, ST, OBC received from their affiliated or constituent colleges.

“You are requested to advise the officials/faculty members of your university/institute to be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination. The above instructions should also be circulated to all your university’s constituent and affiliated colleges for follow-up action,” the Commission said.

The Commission had last year made it mandatory to include one member from a marginalised caste or tribe and one woman in student grievance redressal committees (SGRC) that are supposed to be constituted by every higher educational institution to deal with student complaints.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / UGC seeks report from universities on prevention of caste discrimination
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On